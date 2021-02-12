February 12-21, 2021
What is Girl Scout
Cookie Flavor Fest?
Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas (GSSWT) is partnering with local restaurants/venues to offer the public their favorite and beloved Girl Scout Cookies with a twist! .
Partnering restaurants/venues will have the opportunity to showcase a tasty Girl Scout Cookie inspired bite, drink or pairing.
iWantCookies
COOKIE CONCOCTIONS
Mi Familia de Mi Tierra
18403 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257
Mexican Chocolate Tagalong Cheesecake Cake
Mexican chocolate cake filled with a crunchy Tagalong crusted peanut butter cheesecake, iced in peanut butter mousse and ganche and topped with full Tagalongs!
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Cereal Killer Sweets
1031 Patricia, STE. 104, San Antonio,TX 78213
Between Jazzercise & Retox
1. Mint To Be
Thin Mints mixed in to gooey Marshmallow Bliss and topped with Belgian White Chocolate
2. Name A Better Duo
Fudgie Chocolate Brownie topped with a crunchy Peanut Butter Fudge made with Do-Si-Dos
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Dorćol
1902 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204
Thin Mint Alexander | $12
Adult-only drink. We're giving the Brandy Alexander a minty Dorcol update with Kinsman Rakia, Creme de Menthe, and a sprinkle of Thin Mints crushed over the top. It's a boozy milkshake you'll definitely want more than one of!
Dates available:
February 27-29
The Scoop
200 N Main St, Cibolo, TX 78108
Girl Scout Thin Mint Ice Cream
Creamy vanilla ice cream with real Girl Scout Thin Mints. Thin mints in every bit! Super yummy with the chocolate, mint flavor in a creamy ice cream base! Get it in a cup, cone or choose it as your ice cream for a Thin Mint Shake sprinkled with crushed thin mints on top of the whipped cream!
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Magnolia Pancake Haus
606 Embassy Oaks Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78216 & 10333 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
Samoas Waffle | $9.25
Haus Made waffle with Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel, toasted coconut topped with Haus Made Whipped Cream and Samoas Cookie.
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Medina River Coffee
11825 West Ave Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78216
1. Tagalong Latte | $5.25
2. Samoa Latte | $5.25
3. Thin Mint Latte | $5.25
4. Strawberry Trefoil Frappe | $5.50
5. Lemon Up Frappe | $5.50
6. Do-si-dos Hot Oatmeal Bowl | $3.95
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar
15900 La Cantera Pkwy #2201, San Antonio, TX 78256 --- By the Apple store
1. Monster Tagalong Cookie Dough | $5
Our popular Monster Cookie Dough combines forces with your favorite Tagalongs to create a cookie dough you won't want to miss!
2. S'mores Cookie Dough | $5
Smooth and creamy cookie dough swirled with marshmallow cream, graham cracker crumbs and pieces of Girl Scout S'mores cookies throughout!
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Ácenar
146 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
1. Thin Mintini | $11
3/4 oz. peppermint Schnapps, 3/4 oz. Kalua, 3/4 Baily's with Thin Mint rim and
1 1/2 oz. of heavy cream!
2. Lemon-Ups Lemon Drop | $11
1/2 Frangelico, 1/2 Deep Eddy Lemon, 1 oz. lime juice, 1/2 oz. simple syrup with a Lemon-Ups rim!
3. Cocorita with Samoas Rim | $11
Frozen or on the rocks - coconut margarita with a Samoas rim!
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Busted Sandal Brewing Company
7114 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 & 14743 Old Bandera Rd #5
TBD
---
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Krista's Culinary Creations
7824 Mainland Dr, San Antonio, TX 78250
1. Samoas: Caramel Apple Crisp
2. Thin Mints: Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcake with Chocolate Fudge Frosting
3. Lemon-Ups: Lemon-Blueberry Cupcake with Lemon Chiffon Frosting
4. Do-Si-Dos: Peanut Granola and Granola bars
5. Tagalongs: Cheesecake with a Tagalong crust
6. S'mores: Chocolate Whoopie Pies with a gooey S'mores filling
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
The Eatery by True Flavors
2800 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78212
Inside SAWS headquarters
Thin Mint Trifle | $3.99
A chilled dessert with layers of crushed thin mint cookies, rich chocolate pudding and mint chocolate mousse, garnished with a mint leaf.
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery
Coconut Beer with Chocolate | $6
Porter brewed with liquid cacao and toasted coconut!
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Rosario's
910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Samoatini | $9.95
Chocolate & hazelnut martini with hints of coconut & cream. Rimmed with a Samoa cookie crumble.
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tagalong Ice Cream Cake | $7
Tagalong ice cream, chocolate cake and cocoa cookie crumble!
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Folklores Coffee House
5009 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78214
TBD
Dates available:
February 24-March 1
(or until sold out)
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
TBD
Dates available:
February 29