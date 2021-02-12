 
Flavor Fest Logo Green.png

February 12-21, 2021

 
What is Girl Scout

Cookie Flavor Fest?

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas (GSSWT) is partnering with local restaurants/venues to offer the public their favorite and beloved Girl Scout Cookies with a twist! .

 

Partnering restaurants/venues will have the opportunity to showcase a tasty Girl Scout Cookie inspired bite, drink or pairing.

iWantCookies

Fill out this form and a Girl Scout will contact you and take your order starting Monday, December 14.

COOKIE CONCOCTIONS

Mi Familia de Mi Tierra

18403 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257

Mexican Chocolate Tagalong Cheesecake Cake

Mexican chocolate cake filled with a crunchy Tagalong crusted peanut butter cheesecake, iced in peanut butter mousse and ganche and topped with full Tagalongs!

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Cereal Killer Sweets

1031 Patricia, STE. 104, San Antonio,TX 78213
Between Jazzercise & Retox

1. Mint To Be

Thin Mints mixed in to gooey Marshmallow Bliss and topped with Belgian White Chocolate

2. Name A Better Duo

Fudgie Chocolate Brownie topped with a crunchy Peanut Butter Fudge made with Do-Si-Dos

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Dorćol

1902 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Thin Mint Alexander | $12

Adult-only drink. We're giving the Brandy Alexander a minty Dorcol update with Kinsman Rakia, Creme de Menthe, and a sprinkle of Thin Mints crushed over the top. It's a boozy milkshake you'll definitely want more than one of!

Dates available:

February 27-29

The Scoop

200 N Main St, Cibolo, TX 78108

Girl Scout Thin Mint Ice Cream

Creamy vanilla ice cream with real Girl Scout Thin Mints. Thin mints in every bit! Super yummy with the chocolate, mint flavor in a creamy ice cream base! Get it in a cup, cone or choose it as your ice cream for a Thin Mint Shake sprinkled with crushed thin mints on top of the whipped cream!

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Magnolia Pancake Haus

606 Embassy Oaks Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78216 & 10333 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Samoas Waffle | $9.25

Haus Made waffle with Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel, toasted coconut topped with Haus Made Whipped Cream and  Samoas Cookie.

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Medina River Coffee

11825 West Ave Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78216

1. Tagalong Latte | $5.25

 

2. Samoa Latte | $5.25

3. Thin Mint Latte | $5.25

4. Strawberry Trefoil Frappe | $5.50

5. Lemon Up Frappe | $5.50

6. Do-si-dos Hot Oatmeal Bowl | $3.95

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar

15900 La Cantera Pkwy #2201, San Antonio, TX 78256 --- By the Apple store

1. Monster Tagalong Cookie Dough | $5

Our popular Monster Cookie Dough combines forces with your favorite Tagalongs to create a cookie dough you won't want to miss! 

2. S'mores Cookie Dough | $5

Smooth and creamy cookie dough swirled with marshmallow cream, graham cracker crumbs and pieces of Girl Scout S'mores cookies throughout!

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Ácenar

146 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

1. Thin Mintini | $11

3/4 oz. peppermint Schnapps, 3/4 oz. Kalua, 3/4 Baily's with Thin Mint rim and

1 1/2 oz. of heavy cream!

2. Lemon-Ups Lemon Drop | $11

1/2 Frangelico, 1/2 Deep Eddy Lemon, 1 oz. lime juice, 1/2 oz. simple syrup with a Lemon-Ups rim!

3. Cocorita with Samoas Rim | $11

Frozen or on the rocks - coconut margarita with a Samoas rim!

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Busted Sandal Brewing Company

7114 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 & 14743 Old Bandera Rd #5

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Krista's Culinary Creations

7824 Mainland Dr, San Antonio, TX 78250

1. Samoas: Caramel Apple Crisp

 

2. Thin Mints: Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcake with Chocolate Fudge Frosting

 

3. Lemon-Ups: Lemon-Blueberry Cupcake with Lemon Chiffon Frosting

 

4. Do-Si-Dos: Peanut Granola and Granola bars

 

5. Tagalongs: Cheesecake with a Tagalong crust

 

6. S'mores: Chocolate Whoopie Pies with a gooey S'mores filling 

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

The Eatery by True Flavors

2800 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78212

Inside SAWS headquarters

Thin Mint Trifle | $3.99

A chilled dessert with layers of crushed thin mint cookies, rich chocolate pudding and mint chocolate mousse, garnished with a mint leaf.

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery

Coconut Beer with Chocolate | $6

Porter brewed with liquid cacao and toasted coconut!

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Rosario's

910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Samoatini | $9.95

Chocolate & hazelnut martini with hints of coconut & cream. Rimmed with a Samoa cookie crumble. 

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Barbaro

2720 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Tagalong Ice Cream Cake | $7

Tagalong ice cream, chocolate cake and cocoa cookie crumble!

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Folklores Coffee House

5009 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78214

Dates available:

February 24-March 1

(or until sold out)

Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Dates available:

February 29

 

Thank you to our sponsor @s.a.foodie for their support of our Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest!

Every year, during the Girl Scout Cookie season,
critics take advantage and spread inaccurate information regarding cookies and the proceeds. Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA is an organization that doesn’t take a position on or develops materials about sex education. Rather than give undue attention to a long-debunked myth about Girl Scouts, we remain focused on bringing girls nationwide the single best leadership development programming in the world.
 
Learn more about what we stand for here.
 

